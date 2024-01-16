Allison Carragher was a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where she specialized in economic engagement in the Western Balkans and countries of the former Yugoslavia. She was an international affairs fellow sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Carragher was on leave from the U.S. Department of State, where she is an economic officer in the Foreign Service. She most recently completed a tour at U.S. Embassy Zagreb, during which Croatia held the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. She has also served at the U.S. embassies in Brunei Darussalam and Rwanda. Before joining the State Department, Carragher was the special assistant to president and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Elizabeth Littlefield. She also worked for the U.S. Trade Representative and Senator Patrick Leahy.