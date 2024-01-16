Allison Carragher is no longer with Carnegie Europe.
Allison Carragher was a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where she specialized in economic engagement in the Western Balkans and countries of the former Yugoslavia. She was an international affairs fellow sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations.
Carragher was on leave from the U.S. Department of State, where she is an economic officer in the Foreign Service. She most recently completed a tour at U.S. Embassy Zagreb, during which Croatia held the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. She has also served at the U.S. embassies in Brunei Darussalam and Rwanda. Before joining the State Department, Carragher was the special assistant to president and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Elizabeth Littlefield. She also worked for the U.S. Trade Representative and Senator Patrick Leahy.
Carragher earned her master’s degree with honors from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, where she was a Thomas R. Pickering Graduate Foreign Affairs Fellow. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Vermont, where she was awarded the Warren R. and Mildred Austin Prize for International Peace and Security for special achievement in international relations.