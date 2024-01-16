



Amr Adly is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Amr Adly was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research centered on political economy, development studies, and economic sociology of the Middle East, with a focus on Egypt.

Adly has taught political economy at the American University in Cairo and at Stanford University. He has been an economic researcher at the Ministry of International Cooperation in Egypt and director of the Social and Economic Justice Unit at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights. Adly has also worked as a project manager at the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law at Stanford University, where he was a postdoctoral fellow.

Adly is author of State Reform and Development in the Middle East: The Cases of Turkey and Egypt (Routledge, 2012). He has been published in a number of peer-reviewed journals, including Business and Politics, the Journal of Turkish Studies, and Middle Eastern Studies. Adly is also a frequent contributor to print and online news sources, including Jadaliyya, Alshorouk, Ahram Online, and Egypt Independent.



