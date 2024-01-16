



Ananth Padmanabhan is no longer with Carnegie India.

Ananth Padmanabhan was a fellow at Carnegie India, based in New Delhi. His primary research focus is technology, regulation, and public policy, and the intersection of these three fields within the Indian context.

He has authored India’s leading treatise on intellectual property rights, entitled Intellectual Property Rights: Infringement and Remedies (LexisNexis, 2012), and a number of book chapters including in the latest Oxford Handbook of the Indian Constitution (Oxford University Press, 2016). He is a regular contributor to leading Indian newspapers including the Indian Express and Business Line.

Previously, Padmanabhan practiced law in the Madras High Court, and taught at various institutions including the National Law University, Jodhpur, and the National Law School of India University, Bangalore. He holds a master’s degree in law from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and is currently enrolled in their doctoral program on a non-resident basis.



