Andrei Kolesnikov was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. His research focuses on the major trends shaping Russian domestic politics, with particular focus on ideological shifts inside Russian society.



Kolesnikov is also a member of the scientific advisory council of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA) and a senior research associate fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).



Before joining Carnegie in 2015, Kolesnikov worked for a number of leading Russian publications. He previously was the managing editor of Novaya Gazeta newspaper and served as deputy editor in chief of Izvestia and The New Times.



He has won numerous journalism awards, including the Russian Golden Quill (Zolotoye Pero Rossii) Award, the Adam Smith Prize, and the 2021 Yegor Gaidar Award for outstanding contribution to the study of history.



Kolesnikov is author of several books, including a biography of the Russian reformer Yegor Gaidar.