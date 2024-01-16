Andrew Miller was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program and the deputy director for policy at the Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED). His research focuses on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and North Africa, with a particular emphasis on Egypt, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Gulf, and regional security.

Miller worked on the Middle East and North Africa in the U.S. government from 2008 to 2017. From 2014 to 2017, he served as the director for Egypt and Israel Military Issues on President Obama’s National Security Council, where he was involved in deliberations regarding U.S. security assistance to Egypt and Israel and Middle East peace, among other issues. Miller previously worked at the U.S. Department of State in a variety of intelligence and policy roles, including in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research and on the secretary of state’s Policy Planning Staff. He also served at the U.S. embassies in Cairo and Doha.