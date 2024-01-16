Ann M. Florini

This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.
Ms. Florini no longer works at the Carnegie Endowment. Formerly, she directed two Endowment projects that address broad issues of global governance. The Project on Transparency explored the ways in which the provision of information can improve the resolution of global problems. The project focused partly on technological change, looking, for example, at the policy implications of the emergence of commercial remote-sensing satellites whose operators are beginning to sell information previously available only through secret spy satellites. It also focuses on institutional and normative changes that favor growing transparency in international affairs, particularly focusing on global economic and political affairs. The Project on Transnational Civil Society, sponsored by the Japan Center for International Exchange, draws on a global network of analysts and activists to assess the growing role of transnational civil society.
Prior to joining the Endowment, Ms. Florini was research director of the Project on World Security at the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Previously, she held positions at Georgetown University, University of California at Los Angeles, the United Nations Association of the USA, and the Brookings Institution.
Ms. Florini received her Ph.D. in political science from UCLA and her M.A. in public affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University. She completed a book on transnational governance and is editing a book on transnational civil society. Her articles have appeared in such journals as Foreign Policy, International Studies Quarterly, and International Security.