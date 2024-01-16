Ann M. Florini

Ms. Florini no longer works at the Carnegie Endowment. Formerly, she directed two Endowment projects that address broad issues of global governance. The Project on Transparency explored the ways in which the provision of information can improve the resolution of global problems. The project focused partly on technological change, looking, for example, at the policy implications of the emergence of commercial remote-sensing satellites whose operators are beginning to sell information previously available only through secret spy satellites. It also focuses on institutional and normative changes that favor growing transparency in international affairs, particularly focusing on global economic and political affairs. The Project on Transnational Civil Society, sponsored by the Japan Center for International Exchange, draws on a global network of analysts and activists to assess the growing role of transnational civil society.