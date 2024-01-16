Anna Bessonova is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.
Anna Bessonova was coordinator of the Moscow Center’s Economic Policy Program. She joined the Center in 2002.
Bessonova combines her academic background with extensive experience of administrative work in commercial companies, having served as head of administrative department at the Moscow office of the British company AVICOM Systems, personal assistant to the head of the representative office of YAPITEK Construction Co, and assistant to the head of sales department at the Moscow office of the Singapore-based AGIO Group. She had also worked for three years at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for Systems Analysis.