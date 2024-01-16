Anna Lenhart is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Anna Lenhart was a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Technology and International Affairs Program. She is also a policy fellow at the Institute for Data Democracy and Politics (IDDP) at George Washington University and a researcher at the University of Maryland Ethics and Values in Design Lab. Her research focuses on public engagement in tech policy and the intersections of privacy, transparency, and competition. She most recently served in the House of Representatives as senior technology legislative aide to Representative Lori Trahan (117th Congress) and as a Congressional Innovation Fellow for the House Judiciary Digital Markets Investigation (116th).

Prior to working for Congress, Anna was a senior consultant and the AI ethics initiative lead for IBM’s Federal Government Consulting Division, training data scientists and operationalizing principles of transparency, algorithm bias, and privacy rights in AI and Machine Learning systems. She has researched the human right to freedom from discrimination in algorithms, public views on autonomous vehicles, and the impact of AI on the workforce. She holds a master’s degree from Ford School at University of Michigan and a BS in Civil Engineering and Engineering Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University. Prior to graduate school, Anna was the owner of Anani Cloud Solutions, a consulting firm that implemented and optimized Salesforce.com for non-profit organizations.



