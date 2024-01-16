



Anouar Boukhars is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Anouar Boukhars was a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program and a professor of Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) and Counter-Terrorism (CT) at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS), National Defense University, Washington, DC. Prior to joining ACSS, Boukhars was an associate professor of international relations at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. His publications have appeared in the Journal of Conflict Studies, International Political Science Review, Middle Eastern Studies, African Security Review, European Security, Journal of the Middle East and Africa, Counter Terrorism Center Sentinel, World Politics Review, Al Jazeera Center for Studies, Orient, and Terrorism Monitor.

Boukhars is the author of Politics in Morocco: Executive Monarchy and Enlightened Authoritarianism (Routledge, 2010) and co-author of Salafism in the Maghreb: Politics, Piety, and Militancy (Oxford University, 2019). He is also the co-editor of Perilous Desert: Insecurity in the Sahara (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, 2013) and Perspectives on Western Sahara: Myths, Nationalisms and Geopolitics (Rowman and Littlefield, 2013).

Boukhars holds a Ph.D. in international studies from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia; an M.A. in applied humanities from Al Akhaweyn University in Ifrane, Morocco; and a B.A. in English literature from Ibn Tofail University in Kenitra, Morocco.



