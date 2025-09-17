Anton Leicht is a visiting scholar with the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he researches the political economy of artificial intelligence. His work focuses on the geopolitics of AI, the role of “AI middle powers,” and the political flashpoints shaping AI policy. He is the author of Threading the Needle, a weekly Substack publication on these topics.
Before joining Carnegie, Anton worked in parliament, government and public affairs in Germany and the EU. He holds an M.Sc. in Philosophy and Public Policy from the London School of Economics, and has submitted his doctoral dissertation on democratic oversight of AI agents at Bayreuth University.