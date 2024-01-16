Anu Singh has a wide range of experience in the area of education. Most recently she has worked as associate dean of academic affairs for the undergraduate program at Ashoka University. Before that, at Pearson India, she was in charge of teacher training for Edexcel’s International Qualifications. She has also taught English at the British School in New Delhi for over 10 years. Her other area of work has been in the corporate sector, mostly in communications and content development, where she has worked for organizations such as Springboard Research, IDFC Projects, NIIT Ltd, and S. Chand Harcourt.