Arjun Kang Joseph is no longer with Carnegie India.
Arjun Kang Joseph was a senior research analyst and strategic development coordinator with the Technology and Society Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace India. He works primarily on data, privacy, and the intersection of health and technology. Joseph is currently working on a project on the geopolitics of data transfers and standard setting. He also works on strategic development projects with the director.
He has published in journals as well as leading Indian newspapers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the National Law Institute University, Bhopal, India.