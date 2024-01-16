



This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Arnold Horelick is a specialist on Russian foreign policy and international security and co-directs the Endowment’s Project on Rethinking U.S.-Russian Relations. He previously served as vice president of the Russian and Eurasian Program. Before joining the Endowment, he was a resident consultant at RAND and professor of political science at the University of California at Los Angeles. From 1984 to 1994, Mr. Horelick was a RAND senior corporate fellow, and holder of RAND’s first corporate chair. From 1983 to 1989, he was the founding director of the RAND/UCLA Center for Soviet Studies.

Prior to joining the UCLA faculty, Mr. Horelick was a visiting professor of political science at Columbia University, the City University of New York, the California Institute of Technology, and Cornell University. From 1977 to 1980, he served as national intelligence officer for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe and was awarded the Distinguished Intelligence Medal upon leaving government service. Mr. Horelick is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the International Institute of Strategic Studies, and the Pacific Council on International Policy.

He serves on the editorial boards of International Security, Comparative and Post-Communist Studies, and Post-Soviet Affairs. He is project director of the Aspen Strategy Group’s ongoing dialogue with a counterpart Russian group on U.S.-Russian strategic relations. Mr. Horelick received an M.A. from Harvard University and a B.A. from Rutgers University.



