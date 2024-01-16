Arthur Nelson is co-director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He leads a team of scholars and practitioners to study and positively shape how new technologies affect global security, governance, and economics, and he oversees the program's research development, strategy, operations, and policy engagement.

Nelson works on issues of tech diplomacy, cyber policy, artificial intelligence, and other disruptive technologies. He is co-author of the International Strategy to Better Protect the Global Financial System Against Cyber Threats (Carnegie Endowment, 2020), a blueprint embraced by central banks and major financial institutions. Nelson also helped launch Carnegie's work on the digital dimensions of the Russia-Ukraine war, including a G7-endorsed crisis response network of 48 tech companies, governments, and NGOs working to strengthen Ukraine's information environment. He has led and participated in track II dialogues on technology policy issues with Germany, Australia, China, India, and others. His research has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, CNN and elsewhere. He is an Aspen Strategy Group Rising Leader.