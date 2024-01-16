This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.
Astri Suhrke divides her time between Washington D.C. and Bergen, Norway, at the Human Rights Program of the Chr. Michelsen Institute. Previously a professor of international relations at American University in Washington, D.C., she has published numerous academic works on conflict and refugees in the developing world. Recently, she co-authored the report Early Warning and Conflict Management, a Joint Evaluation of Emergency Assistance in Rwanda, and led the evaluation of UNHCR's response to the Kosovo refugee crisis.