Astri Suhrke divides her time between Washington D.C. and Bergen, Norway, at the Human Rights Program of the Chr. Michelsen Institute. Previously a professor of international relations at American University in Washington, D.C., she has published numerous academic works on conflict and refugees in the developing world. Recently, she co-authored the report Early Warning and Conflict Management, a Joint Evaluation of Emergency Assistance in Rwanda, and led the evaluation of UNHCR's response to the Kosovo refugee crisis.