



Bartosz M. Rydlinski was an EASI-Hurford Next Generation Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace focused on how Polish-German reconciliation and cooperation affects relations between Russia and the West.

Rydlinski teaches at the Institute of International Relations at National Defense University in Warsaw. His research interests include Polish and European foreign policy and relations between new social movements and traditional political parties in the realm of foreign and domestic policy.

Rydlinski has worked as a project manager and expert with the Amicus Europae Foundation of former Polish president Aleksander Kwasniewski. He has worked on academic and civil society projects in cooperation with various German foundations including the Bertelsmann Foundation, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, and Robert Bosch Stiftung.

Rydlinski was a visiting scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies (CERES) during 2014.



