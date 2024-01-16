Benjamin Silverstein was a research analyst for the Space Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research investigates prospects for multilateral cooperation on issues like space situational awareness and orbital debris remediation. His other interests include arms racing dynamics, space capability management in alliances, and the evolution of national space policies. Before joining Carnegie, Silverstein worked on space policy issues at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research.