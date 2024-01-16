



Bilal Baloch is no longer with Carnegie India.

Bilal Baloch was a visiting fellow at Carnegie India where his research focuses on the political economy of government behavior in India and other developing democracies. He also researches India’s role in the world, specifically in relation to the United States, the United Kingdom, the Gulf States, and South Asia.

Baloch has presented academic papers at several international conferences, including the annual meetings of the American Political Science Association and the International Studies Association. In addition to his scholarly publications, his commentary has appeared in a number of outlets including the Guardian, Foreign Policy, the Washington Post, Morning Consult, and Fletcher Forum of World Affairs.

Previously, Baloch was chief of staff to Dean Vali Nasr at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington. There, in addition to his management responsibilities, he co-established the annual SAIS Emerging Markets Series alongside former first deputy managing director of the IMF, John Lipsky. During this time, he also assisted in editing, and contributed research toward Nasr’s book, The Dispensable Nation: American Foreign Policy in Retreat (2013). Baloch has taught undergraduate and graduate courses at Tufts University, where he also contributed research toward Ayesha Jalal’s book, The Struggle for Pakistan: A Muslim Homeland and Global Politics (2014).

Baloch completed his undergraduate studies in philosophy at the London School of Economics where he was an Anthony Giddens scholar, and holds a master’s degree in international relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University where he was a Samuel J. Elder scholar. He completed his doctorate in political science from Oxford University.



