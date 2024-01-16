



This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Branko Milanovic is a lead economist in the World Bank's research department,where he has been working on the topics of income inequality and globalization. Previously, he was a World Bank country economist for Poland and a research fellow at the Institute of Economic Sciences in Belgrade. Since 1996, Milanovic has also served as a visiting professor teaching the economics of transition at the Johns Hopkins University's School for Advanced International Studies. He received his Ph.D. in economics in 1987 from Belgrade University.

As a senior associate on a two-year assignment with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's Global Policy Program, Milanovic focused his research on globalization and world income distribution, as well as the interaction between politics, reform, and inequality in transition countries. He remained an adjunct scholar with the Endowment until early 2010.

Selected Publications: Worlds Apart: Measuring International and Global Inequality (Princeton, 2005); Income and Influence: Social Policy in Emerging Economies, with Ethan Kapstein (Russell Sage, 2002); Inequality and Poverty During the Transition From Market Economy (World Bank, 1998).



