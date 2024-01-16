



Carlos Lozada is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Carlos Lozada is the nonfiction book critic of the Washington Post and was a Carnegie Endowment visiting scholar. He is also an adjunct professor of political journalism with the University of Notre Dame’s Washington program. During his time at Carnegie, he will be writing a book on the intellectual debates prompted by the Trump campaign and presidency, through the prism of the major books published over the past three years.

Lozada joined the Washington Post in 2005 and has served as the paper’s economics editor, national security editor, and Outlook editor. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for criticism and was a finalist for the prize in 2018. He also received the 2015 National Book Critics Circle’s citation for excellence in reviewing. Before joining the Post he was the managing editor of Foreign Policy magazine, when the publication was housed at Carnegie.

Lozada holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School. He was a 2004-2005 Knight-Bagehot fellow in economics and business journalism at Columbia University.



