



This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Chantal de Jonge Oudraat joined the Carnegie Endowment in August 1998. She worked on the Managing Global Issues Project. She also conducted research on the changing roles of international organizations, the United Nations, peace operations, internal conflicts, and the use of force and economic sanctions. Dr. de Jonge Oudraat is vice president of Women in International Security (WIIS) the foremost organization in the world devoted to the academic and professional advancement of women in the national and international security field.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Dr. de Jonge Oudraat was a research affiliate at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University, where she conducted independent research on the role of the United Nations in internal conflicts. From 1981 to 1994, she was senior research associate at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) in Geneva, where she focused on regional security, non-proliferation, and verification issues. She was also the founding editor of the UNIDIR News Letter.

Dr. de Jonge Oudraat received her Ph.D in political science (Label Européen) from the University of Paris II (Panthéon) summa cum laude. She holds an M.A. from the University of Paris I (Sorbonne) and a B.A. from the University of Amsterdam.



