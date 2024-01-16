Charles Gauvin





Charles F. Gauvin is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Charles F. Gauvin was chief development officer at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In this capacity, he worked with Carnegie’s management group and board of trustees to raise the funds needed to implement the organization’s five-year strategic plan.

From 1991 to 2010, he served as president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, the nation’s leading river and fisheries conservation organization. He has extensive experience in all forms of fundraising, from direct marketing and planned giving to capital campaigns.

From 1986 to 1991, Gauvin worked as an attorney in the Washington office of Beveridge & Diamond, PC.

Gauvin is a magna cum laude graduate of Brown University and received a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was an editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review.



