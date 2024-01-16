Charukeshi Bhatt is a Research Analyst at Carnegie India, where her work focuses on the intersection of emerging technologies and international security. Her current research explores how advancements in technologies such as AI are shaping global disarmament frameworks and security norms.

Her past work at Carnegie India has focused on the military applications of AI, data governance challenges in the Global South, and the evolving strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific region. She is interested in engaging with questions around global governance in the context of emerging critical technologies and their implications for international security.