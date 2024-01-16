Chelsea Green was a Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace Fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program working on issues related to emerging powers in the global nuclear order. Her independent research projects focus on radiological security in hospitals and cybersecurity, exploring potentials responses to the evolution of information warfare tactics.

With the Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) at Stanford, Green conducted an undergraduate honors thesis in the realm of American public opinion on torture and discovered that in the context of a highly threatening terrorism situation, torture supporters rationalize their positions on using harsh interrogation methods on terrorist suspects. During her time at Stanford, Green served as a research assistant to several political science professors on topics ranging from just war theory to multiracial politics. Working with Scott D. Sagan, Green contributed to a project using experimental survey data to measure how the American public weighs just war norms in making decisions about supporting the use of military force.