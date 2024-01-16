Cheri McGuire is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Cheri McGuire is a technology and cyber security risk and advisory leader with more than 30 years in strategy, policy, and operations, and spanning the financial, technology, consulting, and government sectors. She currently serves as the chief technology officer (CTO) for SWIFT, a global member-owned cooperative providing secure financial messaging services and products that connect more than 11,000 financial organizations in more than 200 countries and territories. As CTO, she oversees all aspects of the SWIFT technology platform, network, cloud capabilities, and security, with a focus on resilience, trust, and innovation.

Prior to her role at SWIFT, she served on the board of directors for Entrust Corporation, and on the advisory boards for Tenable, Garrison, Security Scorecard, and X-Analytics corporations. From 2016 to 2019, she served as managing director and group chief information security officer (CISO) for Standard Chartered PLC in London. She was responsible for the bank’s global information and cyber risk management strategy, governance, policy, training/awareness, third party security risk, control assurance testing, regulatory engagement, and industry partnerships. Prior to Standard Chartered, she served as vice president of global government affairs and cybersecurity policy at Symantec, director for critical infrastructure and cybersecurity in Microsoft’s Trustworthy Computing Group, director of the DHS National Cyber Security Division/US-CERT, program manager at Booz Allen Hamilton, and as a congressional staffer.

In 2021 she was reappointed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to a third two-year term on its international Cyber Security Advisory Panel. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Cybercrime Support Network, a non-profit providing education and tools to aid individuals and small businesses impacted by cybercrime. In addition, she previously served on the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Cybersecurity, the Europol Advisory Group on Financial Services, the UK Cyber Defence Alliance, and the Industry Executive Subcommittee of the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. She has testified numerous times as an invited expert before the U.S. Congress.



