Christian Brose was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and head of strategy at Anduril Industries. From 2015-18, he was staff director of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee. In that capacity, he managed the Committee’s professional staff in support of the chairman and other majority members in overseeing all of the programs, policies, and resources of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as confirming all of the Department’s senior civilian and military leaders. He was also responsible for leading the production, negotiation, and passage of four National Defense Authorization Acts (FY16-19), which set policy and authorized spending for all U.S. national defense activities. From 2009-14, he served as senior policy adviser to U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ), supporting his work on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He conducted official travel to more than 60 countries during his work in the U.S. Senate. From 2008-09, he was senior editor of Foreign Policy magazine. Prior to that, he served as policy adviser and chief speechwriter to U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice from 2005-08, working as a member of the secretary’s Policy Planning Staff and supporting the secretary on regular foreign travel. He began his career in public service as a speechwriter for U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. He studied political science at Kenyon College and international economics at the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife and two sons.