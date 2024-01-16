Christine Chen

This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.
Christine Y. Chen joined Foreign Policy magazine in 2005 as a senior editor responsible for commissioning and editing reviews, feature articles, and essays. Prior to joining FP, she was a writer and reporter at Fortune magazine, where she focused on the technology, telecommunications and media industries. She also contributed to Fortune’s sister magazines, Business 2.0 and FSB: Fortune Small Business. Before joining Fortune, she worked at Newsweek International as a researcher and editorial liaison for the magazine's foreign language editions. In addition to the publications above, her work has also appeared in publications such as The New Republic and Budget Travel.
In addition to her numerous written articles, Ms. Chen has provided radio and television commentary for news organizations such as CNN. She has been a Fulbright scholar and an Asia Foundation Freeman Fellow. She has also studied in Germany and Finland.