Christine Chen

Christine Y. Chen joined Foreign Policy magazine in 2005 as a senior editor responsible for commissioning and editing reviews, feature articles, and essays. Prior to joining FP, she was a writer and reporter at Fortune magazine, where she focused on the technology, telecommunications and media industries. She also contributed to Fortune’s sister magazines, Business 2.0 and FSB: Fortune Small Business. Before joining Fortune, she worked at Newsweek International as a researcher and editorial liaison for the magazine's foreign language editions. In addition to the publications above, her work has also appeared in publications such as The New Republic and Budget Travel.