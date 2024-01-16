



Dalia Ghanem is no longer with the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Dalia Ghanem was a senior resident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where her research focuses on Algeria’s political, economic, social, and security developments. Her research also examines political violence, radicalization, civil-military relationships, transborder dynamics, and gender. Ghanem has been a guest speaker on these issues in various conferences and a regular commentator in different Arab and international print and audio-visual media. Ghanem is currently writing a book on the resilience of the Algerian regime scheduled to be published in 2022 by Palgrave Macmillan

Ghanem was previously an El-Erian fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center. Prior to joining Carnegie in 2013, she was a teaching associate at Williams College in Massachusetts and she also served as a research assistant at the Center for Political Analysis and Regulation at the University of Versailles.

Ghanem is the author of numerous publications, including most recently: “Education in Algeria: Don’t Mention the War” (Carnegie, October 2021); “When the Margins Rise: The Case of Ouargla and Tataouine” (Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, July 2021); “Above the State: The General’s Republic in Algeria” (Texas National Security Review, May 2021); “Ankara’s Maghreb Moment” (Carnegie, May 2021); “Algeria: War against women” (Middle East Institute, February 2021); The last emir?: AQIM’s decline in the Sahel (Middle East Institute, December 2020); and Another Battle of Algiers (New York Times, March 2019).



