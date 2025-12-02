Damien Ma is the director of Carnegie China, an East Asia-based research center with its office in Singapore. For two decades, Damien has worked at the intersection of markets, policy, and global affairs, becoming a leading voice on China’s ascendance and U.S.-China dynamics, the most consequential bilateral relationship of the century.

An analyst by training but a builder at heart, Damien has built and led various intellectual ventures from the ground up, including the Macro Polo think tank at the Paulson Institute, the China practice at Eurasia Group, and a global experiential education program at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. He has also helped conceptualize and shape content verticals for macroeconomic and geopolitics-oriented consultancies.

As adjunct faculty, he has taught graduate students at Johns Hopkins SAIS and MBAs at Kellogg. As an author and editor, he has produced several books on China’s political economy and energy and environmental challenges and has appeared widely in print and broadcast media, including The Atlantic, New York Times, Bloomberg, the Charlie Rose Show, NPR, BBC, and CNBC. He has keynoted various industry, investor, and academic conferences, including CLSA, Credit Suisse Latin America, S2G Summit, and the Federal Reserve Dallas, and has briefed policymakers on developments in Asia.