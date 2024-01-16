



David Linfield is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

David Linfield was a visiting scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where he specializes in how socioeconomic inequality is reshaping political alliances and driving new pressure for change. He is an international affairs fellow sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Linfield is on sabbatical from the U.S. Department of State, where he is a career Foreign Service Officer. He has over 20 years of experience living and working in the Middle East. David most recently served as U.S. Embassy Amman’s lead analyst on Jordanian domestic politics. He has also worked at the U.S. embassies in Mali and Egypt, where he oversaw U.S. Embassy Cairo’s social media communications during the Arab Spring.

David joined the U.S. Department of State in 2010 after completing a Fulbright fellowship in Jordan. Born in Saudi Arabia, David also spent part of his childhood living in Yemen and Jordan.



