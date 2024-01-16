David M. DeBartolo was a visiting scholar in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where he focuses on sanctions issues. He is also a recipient of the Council on Foreign Relations’ International Affairs fellowship for 2016 to 2017. DeBartolo led the sanctions and counterterrorism team at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations from May 2016 through January 2017. Previously, he served in the Office of the Legal Adviser at the U.S. Department of State beginning in 2009, including a post as embassy legal adviser at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in 2011. He was a Fulbright fellow in Jordan from 2006 to 2007.