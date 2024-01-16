



David Rothkopf is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

David Rothkopf was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace as well as the former CEO and editor in chief of the FP Group.

A prolific writer, Rothkopf is the author of more than 1,000 articles on international themes for publications that, in addition to Foreign Policy, include the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Financial Times, and Foreign Affairs. His book National Insecurity: American Leadership in an Age of Fear (Public Affairs: 2015, paperback 2016) is his second major history of foreign policy and national security decisionmaking in the U.S. government. Other recent books include Power, Inc.: The Epic Rivalry Between Big Business and Government--and the Reckoning That Lies Ahead (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2012), Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2008), and Running the World: The Inside Story of the National Security Council and the Architects of American Power (Public Affairs, 2005).​ His most recent book is entitled The Great Questions of Tomorrow (Simon & Schuster/TED Books, 2017).

Rothkopf is also a visiting professor of international and public affairs at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, where he also serves as the visiting director of the International Fellows Program. He is or has recently served as a member of a number of boards and advisory boards including those associated with the U.S. Institute of Peace, IREX, the Johns Hopkins/Bloomberg School of Public Affairs, the Progressive Policy Institute, and the Center for the Study of the Presidency.

Previously Rothkopf served as CEO of Garten Rothkopf, an advisory firm that was purchased by the FP Group and is now FP Analytics. He was also the founder and CEO of Intellibridge Corporation, an open source intelligence provider to government and private sector organizations, and prior to that served as managing director of Kissinger Associates, the advisory firm founded by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger.

Rothkopf served as deputy undersecretary of commerce for international trade policy in the Clinton administration. In this capacity, he played a central role in developing and directing the administration’s groundbreaking Big Emerging Markets Initiative. Rothkopf came to the government after founding and serving as chairman and CEO of International Media Partners, where he was editor and publisher of the CEO Magazine and Emerging Markets newspaper as well as chairman of the CEO Institute. He is a graduate of Columbia College of Columbia University and attended the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.



