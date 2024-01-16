Detlef Waechter

He has been a career diplomat since 1994 and joined the Berlin Federal Chancellery in 2007 as a director, focusing on bilateral relations with the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and Turkey; the Iranian Nuclear Program; NATO; and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

From 2005 to 2007, Waechter was assigned to the German Permanent Representation to NATO as the German representative to the NATO-Russia Council Preparatory Committee. Prior to that, he was at the political department of the Federal Foreign Ministry in Berlin (2002–2005) focusing on all-European Security and OSCE. Waechter also served at the German Embassies in Helsinki (1999–2002) and Cairo (1997–1999). From 1994 to early 1997 he worked in various positions at the Federal Foreign Ministry in Bonn, Germany.