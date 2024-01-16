



Douglas Farrar is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Douglas Farrar was the vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and host of The World Unpacked, Carnegie’s biweekly foreign policy podcast.

He previously was assistant director of communications (2015-2018) and senior congressional associate (2012-2015) at the Aspen Institute. Prior to joining the Aspen Institute, Farrar served from 2007 until 2012 as a communications and legislative aide in the U.S. House of Representatives including for a senior member of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Farrar is the author of Earmarks: The Bad Word for Making Good Things Happen (2012) and co-author of A Song to My City: Washington DC (2016), and has published pieces in The Hill, CNN, and the Aspen Journal of Ideas.

Farrar has a bachelor’s degree of science in international politics from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and a masters in social and public policy from Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies.



