Alexander Pikayev is former co-director of the Carnegie Moscow Center's Non-Proliferation Program. Prior to joining to the Endowment, Pikayev was the director of the Section on Arms Control and Nonproliferation at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences. He was also the chief counsellor of the State Duma's Committee on Defense (1996-1997) and Subcommittee on Arms Control and International Security (1994-1995). He is a member of the Russian Academy of Science's Commission on Military Reform.