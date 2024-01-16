



This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Demetrios Papademetriou’s work concentrates on U.S. objectives in the immigration and refugee areas; the migration polices of European and other advanced industrial societies; and the role of multilateral institutions in developing and coordinating collective responses to international population movements.

He is the co-founder and international chair emeritus of Metropolis: An International Forum for Research and Policy on Migration and Cities. From 1991 to 1996, Mr. Papademetriou served as chair of the migration committee of the OECD in Paris. From 1988-1992, he was director of immigration policy and research at the U.S. Department of Labor and Chair of the Secretary of Labor’s Immigration Policy Task Force.

Mr. Papademetriou has taught at American University, the University of Maryland, and Duke University, and served on the graduate faculty of the New School for Social Research. Before government service, Mr. Papademetriou was executive editor of the International Migration Review and directed the research activities of the Center for Migration Studies in New York. Mr. Papademetriou has published extensively on the immigration and refugee policies of the United States and other industrialized nations, the impact of legal and illegal immigration and the U.S. labor market, and the relationship between international migration and development.



