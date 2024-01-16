



Ebele Monye is a research analyst at the Africa Program for Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her professional interest focuses on financial inclusion and the potential of digitally-enabled financial solutions to serve the unbanked and vulnerable.

Monye currently spends her time conducting research and working on strategic communications at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the World Bank. Her expertise lies in analyzing development data and using impactful storytelling to guide data-driven policy decisions by stakeholders.

She has a Masters in International Development Policy from Georgetown University and a Bachelors from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.



