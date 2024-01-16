



Eduardo Zepeda is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Eduardo Zepeda is inter-regional policy coordinator of the Development Policy and Analysis Division, Department of Economic and Social Affairs at the United Nations General Secretariat. He was previously a senior associate in the Trade, Equity, and Development Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focused on employment, poverty, and development policy.

Prior to joining the Endowment, Zepeda was senior researcher at the International Poverty Centre of UNDP in Brasilia, Brazil, taught at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana-Azcapotzalco in Mexico City, and served as the economic and social policy coordinator in the Analysis Unit of the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President in Mexico. He was also a visiting fellow at the Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies at the University of California at San Diego.

Selected Publications: Growth, Poverty and Employment in Brazil, Chile and Mexico , with Diana Alarcón, Fábio Veras Soares, and Rafael Guerreiro Osório (UNDP International Poverty Centre Working Paper #42, December 2007); Addressing the Employment-Poverty Nexus in Kenya: Comparing Cash-Transfer and Job-Creation Programmes (UNDP International Poverty Centre Working Paper #40, October 2007); The Maquiladora Export Industry: Assembling, Manufacturing and Economic Development, with Kevin Middlebrook (Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, 2006); Confronting Development: Assessing Mexico's Economic and Social Policy Challenges, co-edited with Kevin Middlebrook (Stanford University Press and UCSD Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies, 2003).



