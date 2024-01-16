Ekaterina Kurbangaleeva has been a director of the research center “Minority Report” for more than 10 years. In 2023, the center was granted consultative status with ECOSOC (United Nations).

Ekaterina Kurbangaleeva has extensive experience in conducting political and social research. Since 2000s she has been a political consultant and strategist in election campaigns. From 2016 to 2022, she was a deputy Chairman of the Commission on Social Policy in the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation.

In global affairs, her research areas are technology policy, including the ends and means of technological deterrence, and issues of digital state surveillance and governance. Regarding domestic politics, her research focuses on current transformation processes in Russian society.