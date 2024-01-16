Elena Ventura is a research analyst at Carnegie Europe, where she coordinates two Horizon Europe projects, SHAPEDEM-EU and InvigoratEU. While supporting work on populism and the radical right, Elena’s main field of research are the European Neighbourhood Policy and the Eastern Partnership countries, with a specific interest in EU human rights and democracy support policies. Elena Ventura earned her Master’s degrees in International Affairs at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies and in EU International Relations and Diplomacy at the College of Europe, Bruges campus.