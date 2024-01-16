Elizabeth Dibble

Dibble joined Carnegie in January 2017 after a thirty-six year diplomatic career as a U.S. foreign service officer, focusing primarily on Europe and the Middle East as well as on economics. She was deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London from 2013 to 2016, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs from 2011 to 2013, and deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Europe from 2010 to 2011. She served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Rome from 2008 to 2010, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs from 2006 to 2008, and deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs from 2004 to 2006. Her other diplomatic assignments include postings in Syria, Pakistan, Tunisia, and the United Kingdom, as well as in Washington, including as assistant chief textile negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.