Elonnai Hickok is an independent expert examining how technology and policy can impact and benefit society. She has contributed to international policy initiatives and has presented worldwide on issues of digital rights and emerging technology and the counterbalancing of governmental and individual interests and rights. She has developed research and written extensively on issues relating to privacy, cyber security, surveillance, intermediary liability, and AI. Formerly, Elonnai was the chief operating officer of the Centre for Internet & Society, India, and has been a consultant with the Ranking Digital Rights project and the Open Society Foundations. Elonnai graduated from the University of Toronto, where she studied international development and political science.