Emma Landi was a research assistant with the Technology and International Affairs program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she supports the program’s research agenda on cybersecurity policy and emerging technologies. Prior to joining Carnegie, Landi was a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and supported the CSIS Ukraine Economic Reconstruction Commission. She has also conducted research on world leaders’ priorities for international development at the research lab AidData and supported the Executive Office at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.