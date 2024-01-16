



Farea Al-Muslimi is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Farea Al-Muslimi was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Yemeni and Gulf politics.

Al-Muslimi is the cofounder and chairman of the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, a youth-led think tank aiming to bring new perspectives to Yemeni and regional affairs. He has worked as a researcher and consultant for the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, and other international and local organizations. Al-Muslimi also served as a program officer with Resonate! Yemen, a grassroots foundation that promotes youth participation in public policy.

Al-Muslimi has testified before the U.S. Senate on drone warfare in Yemen. He is a frequent media commentator and has appeared on Al Jazeera English, CNN, BBC, Democracy Now! and NPR. He has written for publications including Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, the National, Al-Monitor, and Assafir.



