Fatima Kukeyeva

Kukeyeva is a professor of international relations and foreign policy at al-Farabi Kazakh National University specializing in foreign and security policy, transatlantic relations, American studies, and issues of globalization and democracy. She is the author of two monographs and numerous articles on the U.S.-EU transatlantic partnership, U.S. policy in Central Asia, and U.S. foreign policy and international engagement more broadly. Kukeyeva also directs the al-Farabi University’s Resource Center for American and Democratic Studies, which she founded in 2003 to promote American studies in Kazakhstan. She is a recipient of the presidential Best Lecturer of the Year fellowship (2007) and the Outstanding Scholar fellowship (2008).