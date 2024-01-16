



Feodor Voitolovsky is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Feodor Voitolovsky was an EASI-Hurford Next Generation Fellow focused on U.S.-Russia relations.

Voitolovsky has been head of the political section at the Center for North American Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAN) since 2010. He first joined the institute as a research fellow in 2003.

Voitolovsky’s research interests include U.S. foreign and security policy, transatlantic relations, Russia-NATO relations, and wider political and security issues in the context of international institutions. He is the author of a 2008 monograph Unity and Division of the West as well as numerous articles and book chapters.

Voitolovsky teaches at the Faculty of Political Science at MGIMO University. He serves on the editorial board of the World Economy and International Relations journal. He was also an editorial board member and co-author of IMEMO’s “Strategic Global Forecast—2030.” In 2012 and 2013 he co-authored IMEMO’s annual forecasts on “Russia and the World: Economy and Foreign Policy.”



