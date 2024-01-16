



Georges Fahmi is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Georges Fahmi was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focused on religious actors in democratic transition, the interplay between state and religion in Egypt and Tunisia, and religious minorities and citizenship in Egypt and Syria.

Fahmi is also a researcher at the Arab Forum for Alternatives in Cairo, where he works on political parties and youth movements in Egypt. He lectured at Boğaziçi University in Turkey in 2010.

Fahmi is co-editor of De-Radicalization Coalition Building: Lessons from the Past and Future Challenges (Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, 2011). His writing has appeared in Le Monde, Al Shorouk, Al Masry Al Youm, and the Indian Express.



