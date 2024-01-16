



Gerald Knaus is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Gerald Knaus was a visiting researcher at the Carnegie Moscow Center, where his work focused on the Putin government’s political culture, history politics, ideology, and foreign policy toward the EU and its member states.

Knaus established the European Stability Initiative (ESI), a Berlin-based think tank working on southeast Europe, Turkey, the Caucasus, and EU enlargement, and has led it since 1999. He is a founding member of the European Council on Foreign Relations. From 2009 to 2014, Knaus was an associate fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard University’s Kennedy School where he also spent one year as a visiting fellow lecturing on state building and intervention.

From 2001 to 2004, Knaus was director of the Lessons Learned and Analysis Unit of the EU Pillar of the UN Mission in Kosovo. He worked for NGOs and international organizations in Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1994 until 1999, and taught economics at the Chernivtsi National University in Ukraine from 1993 to 1994.

Knaus is the author of Can Intervention Work? (W. W. Norton & Company, 2011), co-authored with Rory Stewart. He has also co-authored more than 80 ESI reports and written the scripts for 12 award-winning TV documentaries on southeast Europe.

Knaus studied at Oxford University, at the Institute for European Studies of the Université libre de Bruxelles (Free University of Brussels), and at the Johns Hopkins University SAIS (School of Advanced International Studies) Bologna Center.

He writes his blog on www.rumeliobserver.eu.



