



This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Ghanim Al-Najjar was a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center and is professor of Political Science at Kuwait University. He is also director of the Center for Strategic and Future Studies and editor of the Gulf Studies Series Journal, UAE.

Al-Najjar has been a visiting scholar at several universities, including Harvard’s Human Rights Program, Law School, and the Kennedy School of Government. He has lectured in more than 43 universities, academic institutions, and think tanks around the world.

Selected Publications:

“The Challenges Facing Kuwaiti Democracy,” Middle East Journal 54(2), Spring 2000.



