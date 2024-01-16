Hadeel Al-Saidawi
Former Visiting Scholar, Middle East Center
email

about


Hadeel Al-Saidawi is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Al-Saidawi holds an MSc. in Comparative Politics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Prior to joining Carnegie, she has worked as a consultant with the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DfID) and Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) as well as the EU commission. Al-Saidawi’s research on Syria centers on governance structures, state-building, civil society, and prospects for peace building through exploring local dynamics. 


areas of expertise
Political ReformLevantPolitical ReformMiddle EastSyria
education
MSc., London School of Economics and Political Science
languages
Arabic, English