Hadeel Al-Saidawi

Al-Saidawi holds an MSc. in Comparative Politics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Prior to joining Carnegie, she has worked as a consultant with the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DfID) and Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) as well as the EU commission. Al-Saidawi’s research on Syria centers on governance structures, state-building, civil society, and prospects for peace building through exploring local dynamics.